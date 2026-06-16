Driver found dead in burning truck in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A driver was found dead inside a burning truck Saturday night in Martin County, and investigators say the fire may have been caused by the vehicle's exhaust igniting grass beneath it.

Just after 9 p.m., Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire near Citrus Boulevard and Pineapple Court, according to the sheriff's office.

When first responders arrived, the driver was deceased and burned beyond recognition. Authorities initially believed the fire was the result of a traffic crash, but that possibility was later ruled out. Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division were then called to the scene.

The investigation determined the fire may have started when the truck's exhaust ignited grass beneath the vehicle. Investigators said the reason the driver was unable to escape remains unknown.

Detectives believe they have identified the victim and have been in contact with the victim's family. However, due to the condition of the body, a positive identification cannot be confirmed until DNA testing is completed.