Fort Pierce teen dies after shooting; juvenile suspect remains charged

FORT PIERCE — A 16-year-old who was critically injured in a June 11 shooting in Fort Pierce has died, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Police said the teen, who had been hospitalized in intensive care for several days, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead June 15.

The shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. June 11 after detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, who were traveling eastbound on Avenue N, heard multiple gunshots in the area. Detectives immediately observed three juvenile males fleeing in different directions, according to police.

As officers and deputies pursued the suspects, they found a juvenile male lying on a sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds while on top of a bicycle.

Additional personnel from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Fort Pierce Police Department responded and established a perimeter. Authorities said all three juvenile suspects were located and taken into custody within a short period of time, and two weapons were recovered.

One suspect was apprehended by a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office K-9, while another was found hiding inside a residential recycling container, police said.

A 16-year-old Black male was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, tampering with evidence and unlawful carry of a firearm by a person under 18 years old. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice without incident, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said detectives continue to gather evidence and review all aspects of the case despite the arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers through its website.