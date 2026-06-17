Know the Signs Before Florida Heat Sends You to the Hospital

As temperatures across the Treasure Coast climb deep into the 90s, the Director of Emergency Medicine at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital says many people underestimate how quickly heat can become life-threatening — and how easily it can be prevented.

Dr. Robert Ford has treated heat-related patients throughout his career in emergency medicine, and says the two conditions he sees most often — heat exhaustion and heat stroke — are not the same thing.

"You're going to see more of the heat exhaustion," Ford said. "That includes going out and being exposed to the heat, but then coming in with symptoms that include feeling nauseated, having cramps, having vomiting — just not feeling well. Everything's kind of locking up on you."

Heat stroke is a more serious and potentially fatal escalation. Ford says the key difference is neurological.

"Heat stroke comes into play as soon as you add in neurologic symptoms — change in mental status, seizures, passing out, trouble walking," he said. "Those are things that make you start to think of heat stroke."

Ford says the most common patients he sees are outdoor workers — roofers, landscapers, and construction laborers — who arrive in the emergency department with full-body cramping, nausea, and vomiting, sometimes on the verge of losing consciousness.

Tourists and beachgoers are also vulnerable, he says, particularly those unaccustomed to Florida's heat and humidity.

"You're coming down and you're excited to be here," Ford said. "You've got to really prepare for where you're going to be."

He recommends avoiding the beach during midday hours and instead planning outdoor activities for early morning or later evening. Age and certain medications can also raise a person's risk, he added.

One of the most common mistakes Ford sees is people relying solely on plain water to stay hydrated during intense heat exposure.

"If you drink pure water, you're sweating as well — and there's salt in your sweat," he said. "You dilute that with plain water, and then you run into things like low sodium, which can cause some pretty severe neurologic problems."

He recommends that outdoor workers and people at high-exertion events supplement their fluids with electrolytes. Sports drinks can help, he says, though he suggests watering them down by half to reduce sugar intake.

For those on the go or working in extreme conditions, Dr. Ford offered a low-tech option: soy sauce packets, which he says some EMS personnel carry in the field as a quick sodium source.

Alcohol, he added, compounds the risk significantly for people at crowded outdoor events.

"We all like to have fun and have some alcohol, but doing so in moderation while staying hydrated is key," Ford said.