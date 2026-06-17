Okeechobee man charged after neglected animals found at Canal Point ranch

MARTIN COUNTY — A 34-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges after investigators found a dead dog and several neglected animals at a ranch in Canal Point, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began after a media outlet contacted the sheriff's office with information it had received from a concerned individual regarding possible animal cruelty.

Criminal Investigations Detective Christine Polizzi opened an investigation at a ranch in the 16000 block of Connors Highway and dispatched Ranch and Grove detectives along with Animal Services officers to the property.

Authorities said they found a deceased dog locked inside a cage that showed signs of having starved to death. Nearby, investigators located a second dog beneath a trailer that was severely emaciated, unable to lift its head and near death.

Detectives also found a female dog, her three puppies and a cat that showed signs of neglect and were living in poor conditions.

Investigators identified the animals' owner as Jose Arreaga, 34, of Okeechobee.

According to the sheriff's office, Arreaga told detectives he kept his dogs at the ranch and relied on another person to care for them when he was unable to do so.

The six surviving animals, a male dog in critical condition, a female dog, her three puppies and a cat, were seized and taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast for treatment and care. Authorities said the animals are expected to become available for adoption at a later date.

Arreaga was arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty and transported to the Martin County Jail.

The sheriff's office credited the initial tip with leading investigators to the animals, noting that while one dog died, six others were rescued.