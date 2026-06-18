Deputy, K-9 struck by speeding SUV in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputy and his K-9 partner were struck by a speeding driver while on patrol early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred June 17 when a silver SUV was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue at what deputies estimated was about 100 mph.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver lost control while navigating a curve and slammed into the rear driver's side of K-9 Deputy Williams' patrol vehicle before crashing into a nearby tree line.

The driver, identified as Oliver Gachelin, was taken into custody and charged with driving without a valid driver's license.

Deputy Williams suffered a minor injury in the crash. The sheriff's office said K-9 Remy was not injured.

Both Deputy Williams and K-9 Remy have returned to duty, according to the agency.

The sheriff's office said the incident highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face while patrolling roadways and noted that injuries could have been more severe had the collision been head-on.