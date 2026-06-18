Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 110 mph in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after police said he was traveling 110 mph in a 45 mph zone on a Port St. Lucie roadway.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, traffic officers conducting group traffic enforcement June 12 near Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway and Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound across the bridge at 110 mph in the posted 45 mph zone.

The rider was identified as Alex Tatum, 25. Police said he was stopped and arrested on a charge of violating Florida Statute 316.1922, commonly known as the state's "Super Speeder" law.

The law makes it a criminal offense to operate a motor vehicle at a speed 50 mph or more above the posted speed limit.

When asked why he was traveling at such a high rate of speed, Tatum told officers he was listening to music and was not paying attention to his speed, according to police.

Police noted that a vehicle traveling 110 mph covers more than 160 feet per second, increasing the risk of serious crashes caused by driver error, road hazards or sudden traffic changes.

Tatum was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail, and his motorcycle was towed from the scene.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Florida's Super Speeder law remains in effect and reminded motorists that excessive speeding can result in arrest rather than a traffic citation.