Treasure Coast Towns to Mark Juneteenth with Celebrations

TREASURE COAST — The City of Port St. Lucie will host a free community celebration Friday marking Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth: A Celebration of Unity" runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place. The event is open to the public at no cost.

The evening will include student dance performances, storytelling, a panel discussion and a keynote address. Organizers say the program is designed to highlight Juneteenth's history and broader African American heritage on the Treasure Coast.

Among the scheduled speakers is Pamela Carithers of Lincoln Park Main Street, who will discuss the legacy of the Florida Highwaymen and the significance of historic landmarks in Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce native Patricia Mullins will provide historical context leading up to Juneteenth.

The program will also include a tribute to Opal Lee, known nationally as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" for her decades of advocacy that helped lead to the holiday's federal recognition.

Fort Pierce will hold its Juneteenth Main Celebration on Friday, from 12:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Avenue D, featuring live music, youth talent showcases, food trucks and local vendors, children’s activities and bounce houses, and community organizations and local resources.

The City of Vero Beach will hold a Juneteenth Celebration from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Victor Hart Community Enhancement Complex, 4715 43rd Avenue.

Stuart will hold a Juneteenth Celebration from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Masonic Hall, located at 925 East Spruce Avenue.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The day is also known as Freedom Day and became a federal holiday in 2021.