Port St. Lucie man arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph on Crosstown Parkway Bridge

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 25-year-old Port St. Lucie man was arrested June 17 after police said he was driving 100 mph across the Crosstown Parkway Bridge, more than double the posted speed limit.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed on the bridge.

Police identified the driver as Tyreek Russell. Officers said Russell was initially observed traveling about 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, Russell continued accelerating and was ultimately paced at 100 mph while crossing the bridge.

When asked why he was driving so fast, Russell told the officer he was late for work and believed his speed was justified because he was traveling in an open lane, according to police.

Under Florida's Dangerous Excessive Speeding law, operating a vehicle 50 mph or more above the posted speed limit is a criminal offense.

Russell was arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police said the vehicle was traveling 55 mph above the posted speed limit. At 100 mph, a vehicle covers nearly 150 feet per second.

The department said its Traffic Unit continues to proactively enforce Florida's Dangerous Excessive Speeding law, noting that excessive speeds can endanger both drivers and others on the roadway.