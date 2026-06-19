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Stolen Stuart vehicle recovered in St. Lucie County; suspect arrested

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published June 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Booking photo of Kyle Brennan, showing a man with short dark hair, a thin beard and mustache, and a dark shirt. He is looking directly at the camera against a plain light-colored background.
Finley, Eileen
Booking photo of Kyle Brennan

STUART — A Loxahatchee man was arrested after a vehicle reported stolen in Stuart was recovered in St. Lucie County, according to police.

Stuart police officers responded Wednesday evening to a report of a theft in which the caller identified a possible suspect.

A short time later, officers received another call from a resident reporting that a vehicle had been stolen from in front of their home. At the time, investigators had no indication the two incidents were connected.

With assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the stolen vehicle was located Thursday morning in the northwest part of St. Lucie County.

Deputies at the scene encountered Kyle Brennan, 32, of Loxahatchee, who police said was the same individual identified as the suspect in the earlier theft investigation.

Brennan was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a charge of grand theft auto. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

The Stuart Police Department said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and recovery of the vehicle.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge