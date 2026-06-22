Martin County School District announces reorganization efforts, saving $3.9 million

The Martin County School Board has approved a district reorganization plan for the 2026-27 school year that officials say will reduce administrative costs, align staffing with enrollment and direct more resources to schools and classrooms.

The plan, approved during the board's June 16 meeting, includes organizational restructuring, enrollment-based staffing adjustments and reductions in vacant district-level positions. District officials project the changes will generate more than $3.9 million in net savings.

Superintendent Michael Maine said the district has spent the past two years evaluating its organizational structure with a focus on reducing administrative positions and prioritizing classroom needs.

"We are trying very hard over the last two years to flatten out the district office level positions. It is very important the board has priority over on the classrooms and making sure that resources are going to classrooms and not here at the district office level. I asked every single department to go through and eliminate a position that was either no longer needed or a position that was already empty and has not been filled in a number of years," Maine said.

Maine said staffing decisions are driven by student enrollment and funding formulas tied to full-time equivalent, or FTE, counts.

The district adjusts allocations after enrollment figures are finalized each school year, he said.

"What I want the public to understand is we take our current enrollment based on FTE and we allocate based on what we have," he said. "We right size the district. We do not over allocate. We do not under allocate. We use an allocation formula that gives every single school site the exact number of positions based on the number of students they have show up in August after the 10 day count."

According to district officials, the reorganization includes the elimination of 42 instructional positions through attrition, retirements and resignations rather than layoffs.

Maine said those reductions account for the bulk of the projected savings.

"Because of that, we're able to roll back 42 instructional positions. Those are not layoffs. Those are positions, most of which are empty through attrition, resignations, retirements, all of the such. That grand total savings to the district office is $4.6 million," he said.

Some lower-paid positions will be added to support district operations following the restructuring, reducing the overall savings figure.

"So you will see an addition of $662,000 for those positions for a grand total savings to the taxpayer of $3.9 million," Maine said.

The reorganization also includes several leadership appointments that will take effect July 1. Among them are the creation of an executive director of operations and infrastructure position, appointments within curriculum and academic services leadership, and new principal and assistant principal assignments across several schools.

School board member Christia Lee Roberts said the district's approach reflects a willingness to make administrative changes while preserving support for students.

She contrasted Martin County's efforts with what she described as resistance to similar reductions elsewhere.

"I think it's refreshing that we're able to meet the needs of our students and understand where our priorities go. It's rather disappointing to look around the state and see the resistance that other districts have for touching their administrative staff and keeping that bloat at the top when they know that they're being funded at a per student basis," she said.

District officials said the reorganization is intended to strengthen operational efficiency while maintaining support services and keeping resources focused on students, classrooms and schools.