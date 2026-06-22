Vero Beach e-bike rules: bike lanes only, no sidewalks

Vero Beach enacted an ordinance in late January regulating where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden within city limits, according to Police Chief David Currey of the Vero Beach Police Department.

The ordinance requires riders to be at least 16 years old to operate a Class 3 e-bike — a pedal-assist model capable of speeds up to about 20 mph, Currey said. He said there are no local age restrictions on Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, which also max out around 20 mph.

"We basically banned e-bikes from riding on sidewalks and public roads," Currey said. "You have to be on a designated bicycle lane and travel with the direct flow of traffic."

Helmets are mandatory for riders 16 and younger, Currey said.

Currey said the department hasn't seen significant issues with enforcement or underage riders since the ordinance took effect. The bigger problem, he said, has been theft.

"That's been real popular, and not just here in Vero — probably statewide, or wherever there are e-bikes," Currey said. "That's where we have really dealt with e-bikes more than anything in the last year or two."

Violations are treated as civil infractions similar to traffic citations, Currey said. Fines start at $50 for a first offense and increase progressively for repeat violations, up to a maximum of $500, he said.

Florida lawmakers passed Senate Bill 382 and a companion measure, House Bill 243, this June.

The new state law sets a 10 mph speed limit for e-bikes on sidewalks when a pedestrian is within 15 feet, Currey said — a rule that applies statewide, though it doesn't affect Vero Beach, where e-bikes are already barred from sidewalks.

"I think the state as a whole is looking at e-bikes as well and trying to make travel safe for everyone," Currey said.

Currey urged riders, both minors and adults, to stay alert while sharing the road with other types of traffic.

"You have to be cognizant of your surroundings," Currey said.

"There's so many different modes of transportation going on at once — skateboarders, bicyclists, e-bikes, scooters, motorcycles, motor vehicles. We all collectively have to pay attention and look out for each other."

Martin County School District has also addressed the growing popularity of e-bikes, posting signage at every school property restricting personal electronic and transport vehicles, according to Kirstie Germaine, Coordinator of Public Information & Community Relations for Martin County School District.

The signs prohibit personal electronic vehicles and personal transport vehicles — including bicycles, electric scooters, standard scooters, hoverboards, unicycles, Segways, electric self-balancing devices and electric skateboards — from being operated or charged anywhere on campus, Germaine said.

The restriction covers all grounds, sidewalks, playgrounds, roadways and athletic facilities.

Under the policy, such devices must be walked or carried from the district property line to a designated storage area on campus, Germaine said.