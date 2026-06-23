Indian River County woman arrested in church, museum vandalism investigation

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An Indian River County woman was arrested June 19 in connection with a series of vandalism incidents targeting local churches and the Gifford Historical Museum, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it investigated three separate vandalism incidents on June 18 and June 19 involving damage to plaques, benches and signage at the three locations.

Deputies made an arrest June 19 after responding to a church on 45th Street in Gifford, where the property had been vandalized.

According to investigators, Tiffany Clarke was found nearby with white paint on her hands that was consistent with the damage observed at the church.

Investigators said Clarke entered the property, took a paint bucket belonging to the ministry and used it to deface a sidewalk, causing about $700 in damage.

The sheriff's office said Clarke is also linked to earlier incidents in which numerous signs on the property were painted over.

Clarke was arrested and booked into the Indian River County Jail.

"The IRCSO takes crimes against our community’s houses of worship seriously, and we want to thank the property owners for their cooperation in this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.