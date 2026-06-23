St. Lucie County administrator to leave for Longboat Key position

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County Administrator George Landry is stepping down to become town manager of Longboat Key, ending a 13-year tenure with the county that included service in multiple departments and, most recently, as the county's top administrator.

Landry, who was appointed county administrator in 2023, said the decision was not an easy one.

"It was a tough decision. Honestly, probably one of the harder ones I've ever had to make because, you know, I love St. Lucie County and love the employees and we got a great board. It's just overall a great place to work," Landry said. "This opportunity on the west coast kind of came out of nowhere and when I took a look at it, it just seemed to appeal to me in a different way."

Landry will remain in his current role through August to help guide the Board of County Commissioners through the upcoming budget process before departing for his new position.

Reflecting on his time with the county, Landry expressed gratitude for the support he received from residents, county staff and elected officials throughout his career.

"St. Lucie's my home. I love St. Lucie County. The community is awesome. The employees are awesome. The board's great. It's an awesome place and I appreciate everything they've done for me and my family and I'm humbled and honored to have the ability to serve in the role that I got to serve in and all the roles I got to serve in in St. Lucie County and I'm forever indebted to them and I'm just, you know, hoping nothing for the best of them and I'm always going to be around. It's always going to be my home," he said.

Landry leaves the position after receiving positive feedback from county commissioners during his annual performance review in March.

His resignation was unexpected, though Commissioner Kathy Townsend said she was not entirely surprised.

"His resignation was unexpected, but I can't say I was entirely surprised. Over the last six months, I had the sense that he may have been exploring other opportunities," Townsend said in an email to WQCS.

Landry's departure comes as county leaders prepare for budget discussions and face broader financial questions that could affect local governments across Florida.

"As we move forward, I would like to see the board conduct a thorough search to evaluate the available talent pool," Townsend said. "We are facing significant economic challenges, and if the proposed homestead exemption referendum passes, it could have substantial impacts not only on St. Lucie County but on local governments throughout Florida."

Townsend said she would support an open recruitment process and believes candidates from outside the state should be considered alongside local applicants.

"A fresh perspective from an experienced administrator outside of Florida could be beneficial, although that is not to say a local candidate would not be an excellent choice as well," she said. "At this point, I have not heard of any internal staff members expressing interest in the position, so I am interested in seeing what candidates may emerge through an open recruitment process."

While Landry has agreed to remain through August, Townsend said she hopes the county moves quickly to begin recruiting his successor.

"Mr. Landry has committed to remaining through August to help guide the county through the budget process, which I appreciate," Townsend said. "Personally, I would like to see the position posted as soon as possible so the search process can begin. Ultimately, however, this decision will require a majority vote of the Board, and my fellow commissioners may have different views. We have not yet had a discussion as a board regarding the next steps."

Townsend also thanked Landry for his service to the county.

"I want to thank Mr. Landry for his years of service to St. Lucie County and wish him the very best in his future endeavors," she said.