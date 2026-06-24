St. Lucie County Health Department offers sports physicals with heart screenings for student athletes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is now offering sports physicals that include electrocardiogram, or EKG, screenings for incoming ninth-grade students and returning high school athletes.

The sports physical costs $110, with an additional $30 charge for the EKG screening. The health department said it accepts self-pay, Blue Cross Blue Shield and contracted Medicaid plans.

Families are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance card and any medical records related to cardiac health or EKG exemptions to their appointments.

Sports physicals are available at the department's Fort Pierce Clinic, located at 1701 S. 23rd St., and the Port St. Lucie Clinic, located at 5150 NW Milner Drive.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 772-462-3800.

Health officials said the program was developed through partnerships with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, St. Lucie Public Schools and the Children's Services Council.

“I’m truly proud of the partnerships that made this service possible. Working together with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, St. Lucie Public Schools, and the Children’s Services Council allows us to provide families access to pediatric heart specialists,” Clint Sperber, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, said in a statement. “Heart conditions in young athletes are often undetected, so heart health must be part of the conversation for our student-athletes.”

According to the health department, the service is intended to help students prepare for the upcoming school year while identifying potential heart conditions early and supporting compliance with Florida's athletic participation requirements.