Stuart delays vote on backyard chickens until September

STUART — A proposal that would allow some Stuart residents to keep backyard chickens will remain on hold for at least a few more months after a divided City Commission voted to postpone the discussion until its Sept. 14 meeting.

The proposed ordinance would allow residents in East Stuart to keep up to four chickens in their backyard, along with a chicken coop up to 7 feet tall and a fence or hedge up to 5 feet tall. The proposal also includes a $10 annual fee.

Commissioner Campbell Rich, who has expressed reservations about the proposal in previous meetings, said he believes the commission should wait until all members are present before making a decision.

"I'm spending a lot of time speaking to a great many people and there's a lot of concern. There's no homeless chickens pleading to be cooped, so I don't understand the rush here. I think we should wait until we have a full body to make the decision," Rich said.

One of Rich's earlier concerns involved the potential impact chicken waste could have on local waterways. In response, city Development Director Jodi Kugler said the ordinance had been revised to address those issues.

"The chickens or chicken coops shall not be permitted on any parcel that is adjacent to the shoreline of the St. Lucie River, Poppleton Creek, Fraser Creek, Haney Creek, Kruger Creek, and Willoughby Creek, or any adjacent to any swales or tributaries of each of the named water bodies," Kugler said.

Despite those changes, Rich said additional questions remain unanswered, including the potential cost of enforcing and inspecting the program.

"If we have 500 chickens that have to be inspected, there's a cost there. The city has not estimated that. We're just not ready. It's just not ready, and there's nothing wrong with being patient," he said.

Residents who addressed the commission largely supported the proposal, arguing that allowing chickens would give people greater control over their food supply.

Bonnie Moser, a member of the city's redevelopment board, told commissioners she believes residents can responsibly keep chickens while contributing to the community.

"You know I have chickens already, and the reason that I told you guys that is because I wanted you to know that there are responsible people in this city who care deeply about this town, but also want to have the opportunity to grow their own food in their homes," Moser said. "I know where my food comes from, and I love being able to feed my kids something that is good for them."

As it became apparent the ordinance was unlikely to advance that evening, Commissioner Laura Giobbi outlined several issues she would like staff to address before the proposal returns to the commission.

"We have some issues that maybe can be addressed looking at the urban center, single homes in an urban center, seven foot coops, agreements with duplexes or homes that are rented with the landlord who would have to have an agreement on file that they allow chickens in a rented home. So I'd like to see all of those things when we do come back as a full board to address this issue and vote on it finally," Giobbi said.

Mayor Sean Reed noted that the commission was not positioned to establish policy as of now.

"I've heard something about a pilot program being discussed. We as a board, we set policy, and I don't think that's going to be done here tonight with how the board is made up," Reed said. "Just a shame."

Commissioners also discussed the possibility of required training through the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, though no follow-up action on that topic was scheduled for the September meeting.

The commission is expected to revisit the proposed ordinance Sept. 14.