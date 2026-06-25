Driver charged after crash disrupts water service for Hobe Sound residents

HOBE SOUND — A Stuart man has been charged after authorities say he crashed a vehicle into infrastructure at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant, disrupting water service and water pressure for hundreds of residents before fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m., according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. A nearby resident reported hearing a loud crash and later saw a man sitting outside the damaged area. The witness told deputies the individual repeatedly stated, "I messed up," before running from the scene.

Deputies initially searched for a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a white tank top and had a neck tattoo.

The damage caused by the crash resulted in a significant disruption to water service and water pressure for many Hobe Sound residents, authorities said.

In an update, the sheriff's office said it located the driver, identified as 24-year-old Eliuvar Garza of Stuart.

Garza was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, failure to use due care and failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to the sheriff's office, Garza was located after a family member brought him to a hospital for injuries associated with the crash.

Residents with questions about water service were advised to contact the water company directly.