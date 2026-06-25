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Driver charged after crash disrupts water service for Hobe Sound residents

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published June 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
A heavily damaged silver hatchback sits partially submerged in water after crashing into infrastructure at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant at night. Water gushes from a ruptured pipe beside the vehicle as emergency lights illuminate the scene.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
A vehicle driven by Eliuvar Garza sits lodged near a ruptured pipe at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant after a crash that disrupted water service for Hobe Sound residents.

HOBE SOUND — A Stuart man has been charged after authorities say he crashed a vehicle into infrastructure at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant, disrupting water service and water pressure for hundreds of residents before fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m., according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. A nearby resident reported hearing a loud crash and later saw a man sitting outside the damaged area. The witness told deputies the individual repeatedly stated, "I messed up," before running from the scene.

Deputies initially searched for a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a white tank top and had a neck tattoo.

The damage caused by the crash resulted in a significant disruption to water service and water pressure for many Hobe Sound residents, authorities said.

In an update, the sheriff's office said it located the driver, identified as 24-year-old Eliuvar Garza of Stuart.

Garza was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, failure to use due care and failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to the sheriff's office, Garza was located after a family member brought him to a hospital for injuries associated with the crash.

Residents with questions about water service were advised to contact the water company directly.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge