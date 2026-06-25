Martin County staff address concerns around $73 million operations facility

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County officials are defending the process and cost behind a controversial $73 million operations facility after commissioners received a detailed presentation explaining how the project advanced and why staff recommended moving forward.

The planned facility is designed to bring multiple county departments together under one roof while improving storm preparedness and replacing aging infrastructure.

Sean Donahue, the county's general services director, said the project would centralize operations that are currently spread across multiple locations and provide a more resilient facility for emergency situations.

"The facility allows for a consolidation of county departments and divisions within one hardened storm-proof facility that's able to withstand 180 mile winds," Donahue said.

"The parks department field operations will combine with general services and the public works department to share resources and common support areas, so we're not duplicating them if we were going to build these separately, as well as combined lay-down areas, material storage areas, and other work areas. Storm response staff will have the ability to house inside the hardened buildings for quicker storm response."

He also pointed to long-term operational benefits.

"Operational savings include maintenance cost avoidance needed to maintain the current age systems that are weakened from decay," Donahue said.

Questions surrounding the project have largely centered on the procurement process. The county did not seek competing bids but instead received and accepted an unsolicited proposal, a process permitted under Florida law when specific requirements are met.

Assistant County Administrator Matt Graham outlined the steps county officials took before bringing the proposal to the commission for approval.

"For this project, the county completed every step required by Florida statute, including the multiple public meetings, the public comment opportunities, consultant evaluations, a public interest determination by the board, negotiation of a comprehensive agreement, publication in the Florida Administrative Register, and final board approval before the project could proceed," Graham said.

Graham said local governments are not required to accept unsolicited proposals and retain discretion to determine whether a project benefits residents.

"Ultimately, receipt of an unsolicited proposal does not obligate a local government to proceed with the project," he said. "Rather, it provides the governing body an opportunity to evaluate the proposal through a process specifically established under Florida law and determine whether moving forward serves the public's interests."

Commissioner Eileen Vargas remained unconvinced, arguing that the county should pursue less expensive alternatives and revisit the decision before proceeding further.

"This is not the time to be spending this kind of money," Vargas said. "I will go out and find rental property that will have bays and office space and it will be a lot, lot, lot less expensive. We need to hit the pause button hard on this."

Vargas also questioned why construction companies were not given an opportunity to compete directly for the work.

"And I still can't get an answer as to why this was not proposed in the community for construction companies to directly come in and cut out a developer," she said.

The project's financing plan calls for the county to contribute $10 million and borrow $63 million through bonds that would be repaid over 20 years.

According to county officials, the facility's estimated cost of $533 per square foot is comparable to other public-sector projects currently under development, including a public works building in Port St. Lucie.

Joe Barry, an outside consultant with CPZ Architects, said his review found the proposal consistent with current market conditions.

"We found that the P3 proposal as presented very much was in line with what we would have expected for a project," Barry said. "Very much in line with what we anticipated for current construction costs."

Even as concerns about the project's price persisted, officials cautioned that abandoning the project now would not eliminate the county's financial obligations.

Jay Glover of PFM Financial told commissioners the county remains responsible for repaying the debt regardless of whether construction ultimately proceeds.

"Regardless of if the project moves forward, you are responsible for repaying the debt essentially," Glover said.

"So if you decided not to do that, you would be defaulting on your debt, which is catastrophic from a financial perspective that would essentially eliminate your ability to access the capital markets for a very long time."

After hearing the presentation, most commissioners appeared comfortable with the decision to proceed.

County Administrator Don Donaldson said staff recommended the project because it addressed both operational needs and long-term infrastructure concerns.

"My recommendation was to move forward because one, it was cost effective. Two, the financing that ultimately our financial staff got was very clever and competitive. 20 year payment, all those things," Donaldson said.

"We can get a facility that will, in my mind, last 100 years, have proper stormwater treatment that we don't have at all. And also storm resiliency. We can store equipment and have people there responding to hurricanes."

Once completed, the more than 100,000-square-foot facility will house approximately 160 employees, or about 14% of the county workforce.

County officials have said the existing operations facility must eventually be vacated because it can no longer remain at its current airport location under Federal Aviation Administration requirements.