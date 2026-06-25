Port St. Lucie Public Works earns perfect score in 25th year of national accreditation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Public Works Department has marked 25 consecutive years of accreditation by the American Public Works Association, earning a perfect compliance score during its 2026 reaccreditation review.

According to the city, the department received a 100% compliance score as part of the review process, reaching a milestone that few public works agencies achieve.

Port St. Lucie was the first public works agency in Florida to earn accreditation through the APWA program and has maintained that status for a quarter century.

The department oversees one of the state's largest municipal infrastructure networks, including more than 900 miles of roads, more than 250 miles of sidewalks, approximately 200 miles of canals and an extensive stormwater system.

City officials said the department uses a data-driven approach to asset management to help maintain infrastructure and address the demands of a rapidly growing population.

During the most recent review, APWA evaluators highlighted the city's neighborhood traffic-calming policy, citing its transparent process and balance of engineering analysis and resident engagement.

The accreditation program also supports the department's role in hurricane preparation and recovery. The city said Public Works crews conduct systemwide inspections, clear drainage networks, prepare equipment and assess damage after storms using procedures and protocols developed through the accreditation network.

As Port St. Lucie continues to grow, city officials said the department is focused on addressing challenges related to infrastructure and climate resilience through data-driven planning and management practices.