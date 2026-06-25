Treasure Coast Food Bank sees rising need as SNAP tightens

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is seeing more people show up for help as federal funding cuts and stricter SNAP eligibility rules squeeze local families, according to Krista Garofalo, Chief Strategy Officer at the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

"We have been seeing increases in the amount of need and requests that we're getting," Garofalo said, adding that the food bank's agency partners are reporting the same trend. "They're serving more and more people, they're having more people show up."

Garofalo said the organization has absorbed funding losses at the federal level over the past year, even as more residents lose access to assistance they once relied on.

"We're trying to fill that gap as best as we can, but we can't fill that entire gap that's been lost through some of those government programs," she said.

The need isn't limited to one age group, Garofalo said. New work requirements tied to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are pushing more families and seniors toward the food bank.

Previously, SNAP recipients were exempt from work requirements once they turned 54, or if they had a child under 18. Those exemptions have narrowed.

"Now it's up to the age of 64 that you have to meet the work requirement, and if you have children that are over the age of 14, you also don't get that exemption," Garofalo said. "We are seeing a lot of families that are struggling because they are losing some access due to some new regulations."

Garofalo said monetary donations go further than food drives because the food bank can buy in bulk.

"Any sort of donation that we receive, we're able to buy food in bulk, so our dollar goes a lot farther than somebody else's dollar does at a grocery store on their own," she said.

Still, the food bank welcomes food donations and volunteers, including schools and Girl Scout troops that organize drives.

"We're certainly not going to turn down food, but a monetary donation just allows us to get more food than them going and purchasing it themselves," Garofalo said.

Those who can't give money are encouraged to donate their time instead.

"If they can't give money, we would love to have their time. It's just as valuable to us," she said.

People can donate, sign up to volunteer, or find more information about Treasure Coast Food Bank programs and events at stophunger.org.