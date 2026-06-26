Fort Pierce's Florida Highwaymen Museum named stop on America 250 Road Trip

FORT PIERCE — The Florida Highwaymen Museum in Fort Pierce has been selected as a featured stop on the America 250 Road Trip, a nationwide initiative leading up to the United States' 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, according to the city of Fort Pierce.

The designation recognizes the museum's role in preserving the legacy of the Original Florida Highwaymen and places Fort Pierce among destinations highlighting American history, culture and people.

According to the city, the museum is the only one in the nation dedicated to all 26 Original Florida Highwaymen artists and the only location where visitors can view a painting by each artist in one place.

The designation also draws attention to St. Lucie County's cultural history as the home of the Florida Highwaymen and author Zora Neale Hurston. Visitors can also explore the nearby Zora Neale Hurston Dust Tracks Heritage Trail.

The Florida Highwaymen Museum is located at 1234 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.