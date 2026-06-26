Indian River County deputies arrest 79-year-old after traffic stop, seize marijuana and handgun

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 79-year-old man was arrested June 25 after Indian River County sheriff's deputies said a traffic stop on State Road 60 uncovered marijuana packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a Chevrolet Corvette after receiving a tip about alleged illegal drug sales.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found more than 20 grams of individually packaged marijuana, packaging materials, a digital scale and a Glock pistol, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, Ronald Theriault, was arrested. According to the sheriff's office, Theriault admitted to possessing the marijuana and told deputies he sells it.

The sheriff's office said it had received multiple complaints alleging Theriault was involved in drug sales along the State Road 60 corridor. Deputies seized the Corvette as part of the investigation.