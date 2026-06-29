Port St. Lucie man, teen arrested after Orbeez gun prank escalates into armed confrontation

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie man and a 15-year-old were arrested after police said a prank involving an Orbeez toy gun escalated into an armed confrontation Wednesday night.

The incident began about 8:50 p.m. June 24 near Southwest Morelia Lane and Southwest Acapulco Terrace, where Port St. Lucie police responded to reports that juveniles had fired what was initially believed to be a BB or pellet gun from a moving vehicle. Police deployed the department's Drone as First Responder program, which provided officers with real-time aerial views before patrol units arrived.

Investigators determined a 15-year-old, identified as Jordan Gomez, fired a blue, white and yellow motorized Piranha Orbeez toy gun from inside a moving vehicle, striking an occupied vehicle. Gomez later told officers he intentionally fired the toy gun but mistakenly believed the vehicle belonged to a friend because it was the same make and color. Police said the juveniles were playing a prank on each other.

According to investigators, Gregory Allen Davis, 49, was a passenger in the occupied vehicle while his fiancée was driving. Believing they were being shot at with a BB or pellet gun, the couple followed the juveniles' vehicle while remaining on the phone with 911 and providing updates to dispatch.

Police said Davis had multiple opportunities to safely disengage while officers were responding but instead continued following the vehicle until it stopped in traffic at the intersection of Southwest Morelia Lane and Southwest Acapulco Terrace.

Investigators said Davis then exited his vehicle armed with a loaded 9mm handgun and ordered the three juveniles out of their vehicle at gunpoint and onto the ground, where they remained until officers arrived.

Witnesses told investigators Davis repeatedly yelled vulgar commands while identifying the firearm as a "nine-millimeter." Police said video obtained during the investigation corroborated witness statements and showed Davis holding the juveniles at gunpoint.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and false imprisonment of a child to commit aggravated abuse.

Gomez was arrested and charged with shooting or throwing a missile at or into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators recovered Davis' Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun and the blue, white and yellow Piranha Orbeez toy gun as evidence.

In a news release, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the incident illustrates how quickly a prank can escalate into a dangerous situation. The department also reminded residents not to pursue or confront suspected offenders and instead call 911 and allow law enforcement to respond.

Police also encouraged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of using Orbeez guns, airsoft guns, BB guns and other realistic-looking toy firearms in public, saying they can cause others to believe they are under attack and provoke dangerous reactions.