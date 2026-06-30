Black bear killed after being struck by vehicle on Martin Highway in Martin County

A black bear was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Southwest Martin Highway near Southwest Warfield Boulevard, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene after a motorist reported hitting a black bear that ran into the roadway.

The driver stopped immediately, remained at the scene with the bear and contacted the Sheriff's Office. The male bear, which weighed about 400 pounds, died at the scene. The motorist was not injured but was startled by the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the bear from the roadway, and traffic was flowing normally through the area.

The Sheriff's Office said black bears and other wildlife are frequently seen along that stretch of Southwest Martin Highway and in other rural areas of Martin County. Motorists are urged to remain alert, particularly during the early morning and evening hours, when animals may suddenly enter the roadway.