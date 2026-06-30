Port St. Lucie man arrested on DUI and other charges after being found asleep in running vehicle

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 38-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday after a Dave & Buster's employee found him asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Officers responded to the business shortly after 12:40 a.m. after an employee reported finding a driver who appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel. Police said the employee checked on the man out of concern for his well-being, but he suddenly woke up, became belligerent and began acting erratically. The employee then called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Anthony Rosales asleep in the driver's seat with the vehicle still running, according to police. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and observed an open bottle of alcohol inside.

Police said Rosales was so impaired that officers determined he could not safely perform standard field sobriety exercises. He was transported to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, where a breath test recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.124, above Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

During the investigation, Rosales resisted officers, attempted to batter an officer and repeatedly threatened to kill the arresting officer and the officer's family, according to police.

Investigators also determined Rosales had a previous DUI conviction earlier this year.

Rosales was arrested and charged with DUI (second offense), resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, threats against a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

Court records were not immediately available to determine whether Rosales had obtained legal representation. Charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.