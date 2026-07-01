Fort Pierce man faces drug trafficking charges after meth, MDMA seized, deputies say

FORT PIERCE — A Fort Pierce man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested him while serving a felony warrant and seized several illegal narcotics from his residence.

Joshua Thompson, 46, was arrested June 30 by detectives with the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals South Florida Fugitive Task Force. Thompson was wanted on a felony warrant for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

While serving the warrant, detectives developed probable cause to obtain a narcotics search warrant for Thompson's residence.

During the search, investigators recovered about 60.5 grams of methamphetamine, 43.5 grams of MDMA, 0.5 grams of cocaine, 7.68 grams of diazepam and 2.1 grams of ketamine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Thompson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail.

"Drug dealers have no place in St. Lucie County," Sheriff Richard Del Toro Jr. said. "If you choose to traffic illegal narcotics in our community, know that our detectives are working every day to identify you, build the case against you, and put you behind bars. I want to thank our Special Investigations Division detectives and the U.S. Marshals South Florida Fugitive Task Force for their tireless efforts and commitment to keeping our community safe."