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Hobe Sound woman identified after fatal house fire on Cactus Trail

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
A blue manufactured home on Southeast Cactus Trail in Hobe Sound with visible fire damage around a window and exterior wall. The yard contains potted plants, a wooden fence and scattered debris as investigators examine the scene of a fatal house fire.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
The home on Southeast Cactus Trail in Hobe Sound where a fatal fire occurred Monday afternoon. Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Misty Dawn White. Investigators said the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue and no foul play is suspected.

HOBE SOUND — A 46-year-old Hobe Sound woman died after a house fire Monday afternoon on Southeast Cactus Trail, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Misty Dawn White of Hobe Sound.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at a home near the 7000 block of Southeast Cactus Trail. When Martin County Fire Rescue crews from Station 32 arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from all doors and windows of the residence.

Firefighters entered the home, located White inside and extinguished the flames. Martin County Fire Rescue initially reported that she was rescued with life-threatening injuries and transported by ambulance to a hospital, where she later died.

Stuart Fire Rescue crews also responded to provide mutual aid.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze was likely caused by an electrical issue, and investigators said no foul play is suspected.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge