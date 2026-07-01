Hobe Sound woman identified after fatal house fire on Cactus Trail

HOBE SOUND — A 46-year-old Hobe Sound woman died after a house fire Monday afternoon on Southeast Cactus Trail, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Misty Dawn White of Hobe Sound.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at a home near the 7000 block of Southeast Cactus Trail. When Martin County Fire Rescue crews from Station 32 arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from all doors and windows of the residence.

Firefighters entered the home, located White inside and extinguished the flames. Martin County Fire Rescue initially reported that she was rescued with life-threatening injuries and transported by ambulance to a hospital, where she later died.

Stuart Fire Rescue crews also responded to provide mutual aid.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze was likely caused by an electrical issue, and investigators said no foul play is suspected.