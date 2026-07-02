Fort Pierce man arrested on child exploitation charges after ICAC investigation

FORT PIERCE — A 26-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Wednesday after St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives said they found child sexual abuse material on an electronic device during an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by the agency's SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the morning of July 1 at a residence in the 1300 block of North 16th Court in Fort Pierce.

During the operation, detectives interviewed individuals at the residence and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. As the investigation progressed, detectives determined that one of the devices contained child sexual abuse material, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Carlos Francisco Vasquez Gonzalez, 26, of Fort Pierce, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of obscene material depicting the sexual performance of a child.

He is being held without bond at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the agency remains committed to investigating crimes involving the exploitation of children.

"Children are among the most vulnerable members of our community, and we will continue to use every resource available to identify, investigate, and arrest those who prey on them," Del Toro said. "These investigations are complex, but our detectives remain relentless in holding offenders accountable and protecting innocent victims."

The investigation remains active. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to crimes involving the exploitation of children to contact the agency or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline.