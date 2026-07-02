Treasure Coast communities prepare Fourth of July celebrations

TREASURE COAST — Communities across the Treasure Coast are preparing for a busy Independence Day weekend with fireworks, parades, live music and family-friendly activities as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Many local events are incorporating America 250 themes as part of a nationwide commemoration leading up to and marking the nation's semiquincentennial.

In Stuart, festivities center on the city's annual celebration along the St. Lucie River. Food trucks, children's activities from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., live music by Rough Cut and Beck's Brotherhood from 5 to 10:16 p.m. and a showing of National Treasure at 6 p.m. will precede a 9 p.m. fireworks display over the river. Earlier in the day, the city's annual golf cart parade will begin at the 10th Street Community Center before traveling downtown.

Port St. Lucie's Freedomfest returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, featuring live music, food trucks, a kids zone, a marketplace and a History Hall of Faces photo attraction highlighting historical figures. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg will headline the entertainment, with Girlfriend Material opening the show. The evening concludes with a drone show at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The city also is introducing its inaugural Freedomfest 5K Walk/Run at 7 a.m. Saturday. Tradition will host its own Red, White and Boom celebration in Tradition Square, featuring live entertainment, patriotic festivities and food.

Fort Pierce's Stars Over St. Lucie celebration begins at 6 p.m. in Marina Square, where Main Street Fort Pierce and the city are partnering to offer food, drinks and family activities before a 9 p.m. fireworks display along the downtown waterfront. The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority will also display a giant American flag.

In Vero Beach, the city has scheduled several America 250-themed events beginning July 3 with an antique car display at the Old Vero Beach Train Station from 10 to 11 a.m. Later that day, Indian River County and local municipalities will bury time capsules at The Heritage Center during a ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. The capsules are scheduled to be opened in 2076.

Also on July 3, Vero Heritage Inc. and Fabulous & Fancy Events will host a 1776 Colonial Costume Ball at The Heritage Center.

On Independence Day, Vero Beach's annual parade will travel along 14th Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon. A birthday cake and art display at the Community Center will follow the parade before festivities move to Riverside Park from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will include vendors, food trucks, children's bounce houses, a veterans ceremony, live music by Riptide, contests and a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

Sebastian's celebration begins with an 8:30 a.m. parade from the Community Center to Riverview Park. The day's activities include live music, contests, karaoke and food before fireworks conclude the celebration at 9 p.m.

The Indiantown Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Independence Day Celebration at Timer Powers Park. The free event includes food vendors, a kids zone, community exhibits, live entertainment and fireworks while also commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.

In Hobe Sound, a free community celebration will mark both the country's 250th anniversary and the church's 100th anniversary. Activities include a children's parade, games, crafts, live music, a waterslide, a flag ceremony and a barbecue lunch.

Many of the Treasure Coast events are part of broader America 250 observances taking place throughout Florida and across the country to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Local celebrations combine traditional Fourth of July activities with special programs recognizing the nation's milestone anniversary.