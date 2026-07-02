Treasure Coast school districts earn top grades from Florida Department of Education

Three Treasure Coast school districts earned top marks in the Florida Department of Education's 2025-26 district accountability grades, with Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties each receiving an "A" rating.

The ratings measure district and school performance using Florida's accountability system.

The School District of Indian River County earned its fourth consecutive "A," while Martin County School District and St. Lucie Public Schools each received their second straight "A."

Indian River County remained the highest-performing district on the Treasure Coast based on the state's accountability score. The district said it also maintained a position among Florida's top five performing school districts for the second consecutive year.

“This year, 23 of the District's 24 traditional public schools earned an A, representing 96 percent of traditional schools and the third-highest percentage of A-rated traditional public schools in Florida,” according to the district. Citrus Elementary School, Oslo Middle School and Pelican Island Classical Magnet School each improved from a "B" to an "A."

Superintendent David K. Moore credited the district's employees, students and families for the results.

“When people see these results, I hope they see more than rankings," Moore said. "I hope they see the incredible people behind them. On behalf of our entire community, thank you to every teacher who inspires learning, every principal who leads with purpose, every support professional who helps our schools thrive, every district leader who supports our mission, every School Board member who champions public education, every family who partners with us, and every student who comes to school ready to learn. You are the reason our schools shine. Together, we have built a school system our children deserve and one our community can proudly call its own."

Martin County School District also maintained its "A" rating while increasing its overall accountability score from 785 to 808 points.

Four Martin County schools improved their letter grades this year: Stuart Middle School, Indiantown Middle School and South Fork High School each moved from a "B" to an "A," while Hobe Sound Elementary School improved from a "C" to a "B." Every district-operated school earned a grade of "C" or higher.

Superintendent Michael Maine said maintaining the district's top rating reflects continued progress.

“Maintaining excellence is often more difficult than achieving it,” Maine said. “After seven years as a 'B' district, earning a second consecutive 'A' while improving our overall district performance sends a clear message about who we are. In the Martin County School District, we hold ourselves to a high standard. We embrace accountability, we believe every student deserves an exceptional education, and we challenge ourselves to improve every year. This accomplishment belongs to our teachers, support staff, school leaders, students, families, and community, and I could not be more proud of the work being done.”

St. Lucie Public Schools also earned its second consecutive "A" district grade.

According to the district, 77% of its schools received an "A" or "B" rating, 22 schools either improved by at least one letter grade or maintained an "A," and no schools earned a "D" or "F." The district also ranked eighth statewide in middle school acceleration and 10th in college and career acceleration.

Superintendent Jon R. Prince said the achievement reflects a broad effort across the district.

“This incredible accomplishment belongs to our students, teachers, support staff, school leaders, families, and community,” Prince said. “Earning an 'A' rating for the second year in a row is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the dedication of our team of professionals. Together, we are creating opportunities, achieving results, and ensuring every student has the support they need to succeed. Our continued commitment is to ensure that St. Lucie Public Schools remains the #1 choice for parents seeking high-quality educational options.”