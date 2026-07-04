Four arrested after alleged armed robbery of 14-year-old leads to pursuit in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — Four people were arrested early Tuesday after authorities said they robbed a 14-year-old at gunpoint during an arranged online sale before leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the teen believed he was meeting acquaintances to purchase high-end clothing when he was lured into a vehicle.

Investigators said the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kaleb Seidel and 17-year-olds Raheed La'vrick Garner, Darion Lashawn Fate and Kyle Mathew Coates, were wearing black masks when one of them pointed a gun at the teen's head. Authorities said the suspects stole the victim's money and designer watch before forcing him out of the vehicle and driving away.

After receiving the report, road patrol deputies located the vehicle, but investigators said the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies established area checkpoints while the agency's Aviation Unit tracked the vehicle from the air. Authorities said the vehicle briefly left Martin County before returning toward Pratt Whitney Road.

Deputies then deployed stop sticks, disabling the vehicle by puncturing its tires, according to investigators.

The four suspects fled on foot through neighborhoods and into a wooded area before deputies, with assistance from the Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit, took all four into custody.

All four suspects were charged with armed robbery. Seidel also faces a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.