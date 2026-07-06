Fiery two-vehicle crash in Indiantown leaves one dead, another hospitalized

INDIANTOWN — One person was killed and another was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Indiantown, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Fox Brown Road.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a small sedan fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the fire, but the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

A second person suffered traumatic injuries and was transported by LifeStar helicopter to a hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire rescue officials.

All roads in the area have reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.