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Fiery two-vehicle crash in Indiantown leaves one dead, another hospitalized

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
A firefighter sprays water on a heavily damaged sedan engulfed in smoke after a fatal overnight crash in Indiantown. Emergency hoses lie across the roadway as the vehicle burns near a roadside guardrail.
Martin County Fire Rescue
A Martin County firefighter extinguishes a burning vehicle following a fatal two-vehicle crash early Sunday near Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Fox Brown Road in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN — One person was killed and another was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Indiantown, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Fox Brown Road.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a small sedan fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the fire, but the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

A second person suffered traumatic injuries and was transported by LifeStar helicopter to a hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire rescue officials.

All roads in the area have reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
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