Fiery two-vehicle crash in Indiantown leaves one dead, another hospitalized
INDIANTOWN — One person was killed and another was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Indiantown, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Fox Brown Road.
Firefighters arriving at the scene found a small sedan fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the fire, but the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
A second person suffered traumatic injuries and was transported by LifeStar helicopter to a hospital.
The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire rescue officials.
All roads in the area have reopened.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.