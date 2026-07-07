Indian River County supplies emergency funding to GoLine as financial pressures rise

The Senior Resource Association received $263,000 from Indian River County commissioners to help fund GoLine after rising fuel costs and the loss of pandemic funding created budget shortfalls.

Karen Diegl, president of the Senior Resource Association, said the transit provider faced two major financial pressures over the past year, including a sharp increase in fuel costs that was not anticipated when the current budget was prepared.

"Two different pressures, two different situations," Diegl said. "First of all: fuel cost. Our fuel cost has increased roughly about 40-45% over last year. And that, of course, happened during this current fiscal year. Back when we put this budget together about a year ago, we didn't anticipate the fuel prices going up as dramatically as they did."

Diegl said the organization also exhausted federal COVID-19 relief funding and returned to relying on local and state block grant funding, which was depleted more quickly because of higher operating costs.

"Of course, the COVID dollars went away. We used them all up, and we went back to using our local dollars and our block grant dollars from the state. Those dollars were being used up at a more significant rate during this last year because of the gas prices. And so funding—we actually ran out of some of the grant dollars," she said.

Diegl said the county funding will allow GoLine to continue operating at its current service level.

"Senior Resource Association is contracted by the county to provide this service. And if we didn't have those dollars provided, we would have to take a look at reducing the service hours, reducing maybe a route. So we wouldn't be able to provide as much transit service in the county," she said.

With the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, GoLine ridership has increased each year, according to Diegl. She said the organization has continued to offer free rides despite rising costs because transportation is an essential service.

"One of the things that has been said, and this is coming down from Florida Department of Transportation, communities can have as many services for individuals in the community, but if you can't get them to those services, they're not helpful to anyone. So transportation is a very essential, critical need in every community," she said.

Diegl said the funding approved by the county will last through Sept. 30, when the new county budget takes effect. She said the organization's proposed budget is currently under review.

"The funding is good until Sept. 30 of this year. That's when the new county budget comes into effect. And in fact, right now we are in budget negotiations. Unfortunately, the staff recommendation is to cut our asked-for budget by about three hundred and sixty-seven thousand. If that happens, then we are looking at having to reduce services next year," she said.