Fort Pierce man dies after July 5 shooting; police investigate homicide

A 28-year-old man has died after being shot early Sunday in Fort Pierce, prompting a homicide investigation, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officers responded at about 3:43 a.m. July 5 to the 300 block of South 14th Street after receiving reports of gunshot victims.

When officers arrived, they found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening injury to her hand, while a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, July 7.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims had been involved in an earlier altercation in the 5800 block of Okeechobee Road before returning to their residence.

Police said that as the victims arrived home, an adult man believed to have been involved in the earlier altercation approached and opened fire before fleeing the area.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.