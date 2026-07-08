Fort Pierce man identified in St. Lucie County homicide investigation

A 66-year-old Fort Pierce man has been identified as the victim in a homicide investigation after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Andre Leonard Barnes, 66, of Fort Pierce.

Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2700 block of Essex Drive after receiving reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies determined that one adult man had shot another adult man with a rifle. Deputies took the suspect into custody and provided emergency medical care to Barnes until St. Lucie County Fire District personnel arrived. Barnes was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office later identified the investigation as a homicide.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division continue to process evidence, conduct interviews and work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The suspect remains in custody while the investigation continues. The sheriff's office said it is not releasing the suspect's identity or information about potential charges at this time.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to the sheriff's office.