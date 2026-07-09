Council on Aging Martin County to Unveil New Meals on Wheels Truck

Council on Aging Martin County is preparing to unveil a new Meals on Wheels delivery truck at a community event on August 27, replacing aging vehicles that had become increasingly costly to maintain.

Michele Jacobs, Chief Philanthropic Officer, CFRE, said the organization's Meals on Wheels trucks are essential to daily operations but had racked up heavy mileage and frequent repair bills.

"So our Meals on Wheels trucks are essential to the program, and they had been old with many, many, many miles and constantly needing repairs, and the cost was just ridiculous to try and maintain and repair them as often as they needed to be repaired," Jacobs said.

To fund a replacement, the organization turned to its Pep Rally Gala, an event Jacobs described as a lively alternative to a traditional fundraising gala that tends to draw a younger crowd.

"We use that event to raise money for the truck," Jacobs said.

A challenge grant from United Way Foundation Martin County boosted the effort further. Jacobs said the foundation agreed to contribute funds equal to what the gala raised, allowing the organization to purchase the new truck.

Council on Aging Martin County has served seniors in Martin County for more than 50 years, offering the county's only Meals on Wheels program along with case management services, a day primary care medical office, and an adult day club at its Kane Center campus in Stuart.

"We serve all seniors in Martin County, and we have a variety of programs that people really know and love," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said rising costs for food, labor and fuel have increased strain on the population the organization serves.

"A lot of people are truly struggling with the cost of food, and with labor and fuel increasing, all our costs are much more," she said.

The organization is also planning a summer event for its business partners, timed to a season when community activity typically slows down.

"Summer is a time when there's not a lot going on, but our partners are very meaningful to us, and we want to be able to celebrate again with them," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the organization relies on hundreds of volunteers who cover about 26 delivery routes throughout Martin County, with each route served by 10 to 20 or more people. Demand for volunteers rises in the summer months as some regular volunteers travel north.

"We always need volunteers, especially in the summertime," Jacobs said.

Beyond delivering food, volunteers provide an informal wellness check for the seniors they visit, Jacobs said. If a volunteer notices a concern, the organization's case management team follows up to ensure the senior is safe.

"It's a nice visit for seniors — sometimes the only visit they get in a day," Jacobs said. "And I know our volunteers do too. We have people who've been volunteering with us for many, many years."

Those interested in volunteering can find an application at coamartin.org.