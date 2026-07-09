House of Hope aims for record-breaking 400-foot Cuban sandwich

Martin County nonprofit House of Hope is teaming up with a Stuart restaurant to attempt a world record this September — building a 400-foot-long Cuban sandwich to raise awareness about food insecurity across the Treasure Coast.

House of Hope CEO Rob Ranieri said the organization's mission is to empower residents to overcome hunger and hardship, and it does that work through several channels.

The nonprofit operates four food pantries across Martin County and also functions as a food bank, sharing food with 35 other nonprofits and churches throughout Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties, along with partners in Palm Beach and Indian River counties, Ranieri said.

House of Hope also provides financial assistance and case management as part of its basic needs support.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, the organization runs what Ranieri calls its "life skills lane." House of Hope operates three enrichment centers — soon to be four — offering classes and programs ranging from early learning education to programs for seniors.

Ranieri emphasized that all programs and services, whether for direct clients or partner organizations, are provided at no cost.

House of Hope reaches about 12,000 people directly through its services, with another 30,000 or so served through its food bank partners, according to Ranieri.

"We're impacting a lot of people across the region to hopefully help them move forward and get to a plateau where they no longer need House of Hope or anyone else for services," Ranieri said, "and they are able to be successful and accomplish their goals in their own right."

Ranieri said the community can support House of Hope's mission in multiple ways, all detailed on the organization's website, hohmartin.org. The site includes program information for those who need services, as well as ways to get involved through cash donations, food drives or volunteering.

"We're always looking for support in every way to be able to continue doing all the things that we do and keep it all at no cost as well," Ranieri said.

House of Hope is partnering with Old Havana Café in Stuart on an ambitious community event: an attempt to build the world's longest Cuban sandwich, stretching 400 feet.

According to Ranieri, the idea originated with Old Havana Café owner and head chef Chuchi Rivero, who had toured House of Hope's facilities and began supporting the organization before pitching the record attempt.

Rivero had heard about an existing Cuban sandwich record set in Tampa several years ago and believed the Treasure Coast could top it.

"He said, 'I think we can beat the record and go for 400 feet,'" Ranieri recalled. "After kind of joking about it for a bit, we realized this could really be a lot of fun but also a good way to emphasize to the people in the area the need of so many for assistance and the number of people that are food insecure across our area."

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at L. Cpl. Justin Wilson Memorial Park in Palm City. Festivities begin at 11 a.m., with sandwich building starting at noon. Spectator admission is free.

In addition to the sandwich build, the event will feature booths from House of Hope's nonprofit partners, along with activities including face painting, salsa dancing and dominoes.

Members of the public can attend to watch, or sign up on House of Hope's website to help build the sandwich or donate to the effort.

Ranieri noted the timing carries added significance: September is both Hunger Action Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It will highlight our mission," Ranieri said. "We're going to cover a lot of bases, have a lot of fun and hopefully do some things that will be positive for our mission."