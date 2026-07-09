Second body found near U.S. 1 in Sebastian as Indian River County deputies investigate two deaths

SEBASTIAN — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating two death cases after a second body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near U.S. 1 in Sebastian, just across the street from where another man's body was found two days earlier.

The first body, identified as 44-year-old James Thompson, was found Monday along the west shoreline near U.S. 1 and the county's northern boundary by a person who was fishing in the area. The Medical Examiner's Office responded, and an autopsy is pending.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, a second body was found in shrubbery along the east shoreline near 14510 U.S. Highway 1, across the street from Monday's discovery.

The sheriff's office said the body was heavily decomposed. The man has been identified, and detectives are working to notify his next of kin.

Detectives and Crime Scene Unit personnel remained at the scene Wednesday processing the area.

Investigators have not determined whether the two deaths are related or whether they are separate, unrelated incidents that occurred in the same general area.

The sheriff's office acknowledged that the two investigations in close proximity may raise concerns within the community and said detectives are actively investigating both cases. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to either investigation is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.