Fort Pierce man arrested after alleged pursuit in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says

A Fort Pierce man was arrested Thursday after detectives say he fled in a stolen vehicle through parts of St. Lucie County before being taken into custody.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Division were conducting surveillance July 9 when they observed a black Honda Civic repeatedly circling the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Orange Avenue.

As detectives began investigating, the vehicle left the parking lot and accelerated west on Orange Avenue. Investigators later determined the Honda Civic had been reported stolen earlier that day in Port St. Lucie.

The sheriff's office said the driver continued westbound, weaving through traffic, passing other vehicles and driving into oncoming lanes. Detectives temporarily lost sight of the vehicle before locating it again traveling south on Shinn Road.

Authorities said the driver continued driving recklessly before turning onto Okeechobee Road. Despite detectives activating their emergency lights and sirens, the driver did not stop and instead crossed the grassy median and began traveling eastbound on Okeechobee Road.

The pursuit ended when the Honda Civic left the roadway and entered the grass shoulder, causing a front tire to blow out, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said the driver then attempted to evade arrest by climbing into the vehicle's back seat before detectives took him into custody without further incident.

A passenger in the vehicle was determined not to be involved and was released at the scene.

The driver was identified as Savon Damont Montgomery, 32, of Fort Pierce. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding with willful disregard for persons or property, and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender.

"Every decision this suspect made showed a complete disregard for the safety of others,” said Sheriff Richard Del Toro. “When someone chooses to flee in a stolen vehicle, weave through traffic, and drive into oncoming lanes, they become a threat to every family sharing that roadway. Our detectives remained focused, acted professionally, and brought this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion. That's exactly what the people of St. Lucie County expect from their Sheriff's Office."