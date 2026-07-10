Fort Pierce man charged with sexual battery involving 14-year-old, sheriff's office says

A 36-year-old Fort Pierce man has been arrested on charges of sexually battering a juvenile following an investigation by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded July 6 to a report alleging sexual activity between a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Detectives with the agency's Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted multiple interviews, executed residential search warrants and analyzed electronic digital evidence during the investigation.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives established probable cause to arrest Juan Alberto Guandique Sanchez, 36, of Fort Pierce.

Sanchez is charged with three counts of sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but less than 18 years of age by a person 18 years of age or older.

Following his arrest, Sanchez was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. The sheriff's office said he also is being held on an active Martin County warrant for violation of probation related to a conviction for driving without a valid driver license with prior convictions. He is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

"Anyone who preys on a child should expect to be pursued relentlessly,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. “Our deputies and detectives are committed to aggressively investigating these crimes, identifying those responsible, and bringing them before the courts. We will not tolerate the exploitation of our children."

Because the case involves a juvenile victim, the sheriff's office said it will not release additional information that could identify the victim.

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with additional information to contact its Criminal Investigations Division.