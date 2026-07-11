St. Lucie County voters in Precinct 90 assigned new polling location ahead of August primary

Voters in St. Lucie County's Precinct 90 will cast their ballots at a new polling location for the Aug. 18 primary election, according to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Beginning with the primary, voters in the precinct will vote at Legacy High School, 14505 Crosstown Parkway, serving residents who live north of Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

The Supervisor of Elections Office said the change follows population growth since the 2024 general election at Precinct 89, Tradition Town Hall, which previously served Precinct 90 voters.

According to the office, the search for an additional polling place was complicated by a lack of available public facilities in the Tradition area. The office said it worked with the St. Lucie County School District to establish Legacy High School as the new precinct location.

The Supervisor of Elections Office said it is continuing to search for an early voting site in the Tradition area to accommodate the growing population. The office said adding the new precinct location is intended to reduce Election Day and early voting wait times at the Paula Lewis Library.

Voters assigned to Precinct 90 will receive notices by mail about the polling place change.