Fort Pierce man charged with first-degree murder in Essex Drive shooting

A Fort Pierce man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder following the fatal shooting of another Fort Pierce man earlier this month, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. July 7 to a home in the 2700 block of Essex Drive after receiving reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they learned that one adult man had shot another adult man with a rifle, the sheriff's office said. Deputies took the suspect into custody and provided emergency medical care to the victim until St. Lucie County Fire District personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Andre Leonard Barnes, 66, of Fort Pierce.

Following an investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, authorities on July 11 charged Dale Andrew Mincey, 41, of Fort Pierce, with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with Barnes' death.

Mincey remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-7300.