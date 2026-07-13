St. Lucie sheriff's $126M budget request falls short of county recommendation

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is seeking a $126 million budget for the coming fiscal year, but county staff has recommended an $8 million increase over last year's funding instead of the $12 million increase requested by Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The proposed budget comes as county leaders weigh uncertainty surrounding potential property tax changes that could affect future revenue.

Del Toro told county commissioners his request is focused on maintaining core operations and meeting staffing and equipment needs.

"With tax reform being so important, we're being asked to prioritize what's important, and I think what's important to point out in this budget is our ask is simple. It's people, cars, and technology that is basically mandated now with body-worn cameras and less lethal equipment such as tasers," he said.

Personnel costs account for the largest share of the proposed budget, driven in part by increased state retirement costs. The sheriff's office is also requesting several new professional staff positions to support its operations.

Del Toro said some administrative divisions are struggling to keep up with current workloads.

"We are severely, I believe, understaffed in certain positions, especially on our professional staff. Our finance division is maxed out," he said.

Commissioners, however, said they are trying to balance current spending with the possibility that voters could approve property tax changes in November that would reduce county revenues.

Commissioner James Clasby said St. Lucie County could face significant financial impacts if the proposed homestead exemption changes take effect.

"St. Lucie County is the most impacted of all 67 counties in the state. We will actually, when it goes into full effect of the $250,000 homestead exemption, have a $112 million hit to our reoccurring revenue. And so that's why I'm hesitant with large guaranteed reoccurring revenue additions to the budget," he said. "It's a troubling thing for us specifically."

Del Toro said he understands the county's concerns but said delaying action until after the November referendum would interfere with the statutory budget process available to constitutional officers.

"I understand we want to put money away and we're going to see what happens with the referendum if it goes through. The only problem with that is, I mean, just from a legal aspect, that takes away my due process in this. As you guys know, the board can increase, reduce whatever they want to do to my budget request, but you got to give me that in writing and I have 30 days to appeal that to an administrative commission," he said. "Waiting until November to see what happens doesn't allow me that process. I'd much rather kind of work together like we did last year and figure out what works."

Commission Chair Jamie Fowler said she wants to make funding sheriff's office personnel the board's top priority before addressing other budget items.

"I am 100% for finding a way to fund the salaries, including that additional increase in FRS and from there coming up with a collaborative teamwork going forward, one-time funding through the year as needed. We have to fund the men and women," she said.

Despite the gap between the sheriff's request and the county administrator's recommendation, both Del Toro and commissioners expressed confidence that they can reach an agreement.

"We're going to come up with a workable solution," Del Toro said.

The County Commission is expected to revisit the sheriff's budget during a future budget workshop.