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Ford F-250 catches fire on Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Three St. Lucie County Fire District firefighters use a hose to extinguish a burning Ford F-250 pickup truck on the shoulder of the northbound Florida Turnpike as thick smoke rises from the vehicle.
St. Lucie County Fire District
Firefighters with the St. Lucie County Fire District extinguish a fully involved Ford F-250 pickup truck fire on the northbound Florida Turnpike

A Ford F-250 pickup truck caught fire Monday morning on the northbound Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County, temporarily affecting traffic, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire near Mile Marker 175 on the morning of July 13. When crews arrived, they found the pickup truck fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the interstate.

Firefighters launched an aggressive fire attack and brought the blaze under control while working with the Florida Highway Patrol to keep the scene safe for passing motorists.

Traffic was temporarily impacted while crews extinguished the fire and secured the area. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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