Fort Pierce opens applications for homebuyer, home repair assistance programs in October

The City of Fort Pierce will begin accepting applications Oct. 1 for two housing assistance programs that help eligible residents purchase homes or rehabilitate owner-occupied properties.

The city has allocated $322,514 in State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, funding for the 2026-27 fiscal year to support the Home Purchase Assistance Program and the Residential Rehabilitation Assistance Program.

Applications will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 and will be accepted until all available funding has been exhausted. Assistance is available to income-eligible residents purchasing a home or rehabilitating an owner-occupied home within Fort Pierce city limits.

Applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis, subject to funding availability.

Applicants must attend one mandatory orientation session before submitting an application. Home Purchase Assistance Program orientations are scheduled for Sept. 3 and Sept. 17, while Residential Rehabilitation Assistance Program orientations will be held Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Registration is required for all sessions, and applications submitted without proof of attendance will not be reviewed.

Program guidelines, eligibility requirements and a list of required application documents are available on the city's Grants Administration webpage. For more information, contact the City of Fort Pierce Grants Administration Division at (772) 467-3161 or GrantsAdministration@cityoffortpierce.com