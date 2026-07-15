Fort Pierce begins issuing citations for downtown 2-hour parking violations

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce began issuing citations July 13 to motorists who exceed the posted two-hour parking limit in designated downtown parking zones, following a 30-day education and outreach campaign.

The city launched the education period June 1 to familiarize residents, business owners and visitors with the downtown parking regulations before enforcement began.

The two-hour on-street parking limit is enforced Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in designated parking zones. During June, Code Enforcement officers issued warnings and educated motorists about the rules. Beginning July 13, vehicles that remain parked beyond the posted time limit during enforcement hours are subject to citations.

According to the city, citations are issued when a vehicle remains parked in a posted two-hour parking zone for any cumulative period exceeding the allowable time during enforcement hours.

The city also enforces regulations prohibiting overnight parking at city parks and other designated locations, as well as parking in city-owned parking areas for more than 24 hours.

City officials said the parking regulations are intended to increase parking availability for downtown businesses and customers, improve traffic flow, enhance public safety and improve access to parking throughout the downtown district.

The city has also created a public parking map that identifies public parking locations, including areas where parking is available for longer than two hours. The map is available on the city's website.

