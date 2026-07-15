Palm Beach County man arrested after high-speed chase through Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Martin County before attempting to flee on foot.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted 33-year-old Markell Tillman driving aggressively on State Road 710 in Indiantown at speeds exceeding 100 mph, forcing other vehicles off the roadway.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, investigators said Tillman fled, weaving through traffic before turning onto Southwest Martin Highway toward Palm City.

Deputies later spotted Tillman's vehicle traveling eastbound on Martin Highway near Allapattah Road. Officials said deputies deployed tire deflation devices, disabling the vehicle near Interstate 95.

According to the sheriff's office, Tillman then got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before deputies caught him a short distance away and took him into custody.

Tillman was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, operating a vehicle more than 50 mph over the speed limit, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction without violence and operating a vehicle at more than 100 mph. He also had an out-of-county warrant, according to the sheriff's office.