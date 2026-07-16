Alligator Alcatraz dismantling begins as legal challenge continues

The state's Alligator Alcatraz detention center is closed and is now being dismantled, but Friends of the Everglades says its legal challenge against the state is far from over.

Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said the start of the site's dismantling brought mixed emotions for the organization, which has opposed the facility since its construction.

"There was some relief, but also frustration that this hadn't happened sooner. We have significant concerns about the harm that was inflicted on the site and the fact that there's still not been any environmental assessment or remediation of the harm that's been inflicted," she said.

Although the detention center is no longer operating, Samples said the organization's lawsuit remains active and is expected to return to court.

"Our lawsuit is still active and we have claims to bring back to Judge Kathleen Williams' courtroom," she said. "It's been on hold all this time as the appeal was being advanced on the preliminary injunction from last summer, but that was all about a preliminary injunction. So our case is still very much active and in terms of whether the closure affects it, I think that's a legal question that will be discussed in court."

Friends of the Everglades has argued that the detention center caused environmental damage within the Big Cypress National Preserve, and Samples said those concerns remain central to the case.

"We know that there were at least 20 acres of new pavement laid out there. We had reports of a sewage spill at the site. Of course hazardous materials trucked in and out and all of the ecological impacts of having thousands of people on that property in the middle of Big Cypress National Preserve for almost a year," she said.

As crews continue removing the facility, the organization said it is watching the cleanup process closely for any additional environmental impacts.

"We've received reports and images actually of vehicles working out at the site this week in the last 24 hours and large dust clouds, particulate matter being kicked up as a result of the supposed cleanup work that's being done out there," Samples said. "So we have serious concerns that this phase after most of the facility was dismantled is all causing active harm."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said Alligator Alcatraz was always intended to be a temporary facility to help handle immigration enforcement. He also said he has "no doubt that it's made the state of Florida safer."