Fellsmere warns illegal fire hydrant use is affecting water quality

FELLSMERE — The City of Fellsmere is warning residents that unauthorized use of fire hydrants is affecting water quality after incidents involving individuals illegally opening hydrants and stealing water.

According to the city, unauthorized hydrant use can cause sudden changes in water flow that stir up naturally occurring sediment in water mains. As a result, customers may experience orange or brown water, cloudy or discolored water, and other temporary water quality issues.

The city said the conditions are temporary and are caused by disturbed sediment within the water distribution system.

Residents whose water becomes discolored are advised to run cold water from a faucet for about 10 minutes, or until the water runs clear. Those who continue experiencing problems are asked to contact the City of Fellsmere Water Utility.

City officials are also asking residents to report anyone they witness tampering with or illegally using a fire hydrant. Reports can be made to the City of Fellsmere Water Utility at (772) 646-6330 or the Fellsmere Police Department's non-emergency line at (772) 571-1360.

The city said reports from the public can help prevent water theft and protect the community's water system.