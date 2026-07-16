Fort Lauderdale woman arrested in Stuart credit card fraud investigation

STUART — A Fort Lauderdale woman has been arrested in connection with a credit card fraud investigation stemming from unauthorized purchases at a Stuart liquor store earlier this year.

According to the Stuart Police Department, the business lost $2,250 in February after a suspect used stolen credit card information to make unauthorized purchases.

Detectives identified the suspect as Aaliyah Chung of Fort Lauderdale through their investigation. Police said Chung has also been linked to similar credit card fraud cases in Connecticut.

Chung was arrested in Broward County on July 11 on a warrant related to the Stuart case.

The Stuart Police Department encouraged anyone who notices unauthorized activity on a credit card to report it immediately to their bank and local law enforcement agency.