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Fire Station 19 opens in Fort Pierce to expand emergency response in northwest St. Lucie County

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
The exterior of the newly opened St. Lucie County Fire District Fire Station 19 in Fort Pierce, featuring three red apparatus bay doors, a gray-and-white building with modern architecture, landscaped grounds and a blue sky overhead.
St. Lucie Fire Rescue
Fire Station 19, located at 7570 Pruitt Research Road in Fort Pierce, officially opened July 15

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County Fire District officials marked the opening of Fire Station 19 on July 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a traditional apparatus push-in ceremony.

The new station, located at 7570 Pruitt Research Road in Fort Pierce, is intended to strengthen emergency response in the county's growing northwestern commercial corridor while improving access to Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike.

The opening ceremony brought together Fire Board members, elected officials, community partners, public safety agencies, Fire District leadership, firefighters, St. Lucie County Air Rescue personnel and residents.

According to the Fire District, Fire Station 19 was designed by Wannemacher Jensen Architects and built by Remnant Construction.

During the event, community members toured the station, with families and children meeting firefighters and exploring the facility.

Fire District officials said the station represents an investment in public safety and is expected to serve the growing area for years to come.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge